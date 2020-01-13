Australian Smith wins Sony Open after playoff in Hawaii

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Cameron Smith won the PGA Tour's Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday after the Australian made up a three-stroke deficit in the final round and then beat overnight leader Brendan Steele in a playoff.

Smith hit a par four on the first hole of the decider and watched Steele, who had led for most of the final round, bogey the hole.

The 26-year-old Australian had earlier birdied the 18th to force a playoff after Steele bogeyed two of the last six holes to miss out on what would have been his fourth PGA Tour victory.

It was Smith’s second PGA Tour win following his 2017 triumph in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

