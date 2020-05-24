Austria's Veith announces retirement from skiing

Austrian skiing star Anna Veith announced her retirement from the sport on Saturday, ending a stellar career at the age of 30.

Veith won super-G Olympic gold and giant slalom silver in Sochi in 2014, followed by super-G silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

The decision had been taken "for a mix of reasons", she said in an interview on ORF public television, while admitting that the toll on her body had been a factor.

Her career had been hit hard by injuries.

Veith missed 14 months of action between October 2015 and December 2016 with serious right knee injuries and called a day on her 2017 season with left knee problems.

In January 2019 her season was cut short by yet another knee injury.

The latest season was stopped prematurely due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Veith's announcement comes a few months after her compatriot Marcel Hirscher, a multiple world and Olympic champion, similarly took the decision to end his career in Alpine skiing.

He made the decision to retire after winning a record eighth consecutive overall World Cup title, two more than fellow Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell, who won six large globes.