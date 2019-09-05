Austria wonders how to maintain skiing dominance in post-Hirscher era

Austria was struggling Thursday with how to maintain its dominant position in Alpine skiing, a day after the retirement of eight-time World Cup champion Marcel Hirscher.

VIENNA: Austria was struggling Thursday (Sep 5) with how to maintain its dominant position in Alpine skiing, a day after the retirement of eight-time World Cup champion Marcel Hirscher.

The 30-year-old Austrian, fresh from winning a record eighth consecutive overall title at the World Cup this year, announced Wednesday that he would call it quits, saying he wanted to stop while he was on top of his game.

Sports officials said that without the slalom specialist, the ski-mad country's future as a world skiing power was under threat.

A key test for the national team will come early, with the start of the new World Cup season on October 25 in Austria's Soelden.

"We can fight for podium places, we can fight for wins, but we are not among the favourites for an overall World Cup victory," said Andreas Puelacher, sports director for the men's team of the Austrian Ski Federation (OeSV).

OeSV sports director Anton Giger said skiing had lost "an incredible personality".

"The gap that he leaves is big, not only for the OeSV," he said.

Already this year Alpine skiing has seen the retirement American Lindsey Vonn, 34, and Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal, 36. Vonn has four big globes, the same as another Austrian, Hermann Maier.

But Hirscher's departure has left a void in his homeland where national image and prestige is tied to prowess on the slopes.

'WHO WINS RACES NOW?'

Close to two million, in a country of 8.8 million, watched Hirscher on Austrian national television race the night World Cup slalom in Schladming in January. It was the last victory on home soil for Hirscher, who hails from the mountainous region around Salzburg.

"It is not a gap that opens, it's a crater," Die Presse daily wrote, asking "who wins races now?"

Apart from the eight World Cup titles - two more than the second most successful skier in history, fellow Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell - Hirscher also secured seven world championship gold medals, as well as two Olympic golds and one silver.

His 67 World Cup wins, however, fall short of another record - that set by Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark with 86.

"Thank you," Hirscher posted in English on Twitter Thursday with a photo showing him from the back, casually dressed in jeans and pullover and looking out into the mountains from a meadow.

The Austrian media on Thursday lavished praise on Hirscher, who has said he wants to spend more time with his wife and son, who was born last year.

That leaves the OeSV with active male competitors who, together, have 28 World Cup wins. Thirteen of them belong to 39-year-old Hannes Reichelt.

"Every epoch has its stars, but I would say he (Hirscher) is the greatest," said former skier and fellow Austrian Benjamin Raich, who was Hirscher's childhood idol.

Germany's Felix Neureuther, who raced against Hirscher but also retired this year, at 34, said: "For me you are the greatest".