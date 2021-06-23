Authorities may move start of Tokyo's Olympic torch relay off public roads - NHK

Sport

Authorities may move start of Tokyo's Olympic torch relay off public roads - NHK

Authorities are considering moving the first three days of the Tokyo leg of the Olympic torch relay off public roads, because a quasi-state of emergency will still be in place, broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.

Construction site setting up cauldron for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games torch, in Tokyo
A pedestrian walks past Tokyo 2020 Olympic banners next to a construction site setting up the second cauldron where the Olympic torch will be placed during the Olympic Games, one month ahead of the opening of the games in Tokyo, Japan, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Bookmark

TOKYO: Authorities are considering moving the first three days of the Tokyo leg of the Olympic torch relay off public roads, because a quasi-state of emergency will still be in place, broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.

The Tokyo part of the relay is due to start on July 9 and continue until the opening ceremony on July 23. However, much of the host city is currently under a quasi-state of emergency which will remain in place until July 11.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and still faces resistance from a substantial portion of the public which fears it may cause further COVID-19 outbreaks.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark