Awesome Archer gives England advantage in third test

Jofra Archer's first five-wicket haul in test cricket put England in command on a weather-affected opening day of the third Ashes test at Headingley on Thursday as they bowled Australia out for 179.

Only four overs were possible in the morning session, but there was time for Australia opener Marcus Harris to fall to Archer for eight and Usman Khawaja was out shortly after lunch.

David Warner (61), who played and missed at 16 of his first 30 balls faced, settled to lead the Australia recovery after another break in play before falling to Archer and Travis Head and Matthew Wade departed for ducks.

Tim Paine and James Pattinson were dismissed cheaply and Pat Cummins became Archer's fifth victim.

Marnus Labuschagne, replacing Steve Smith who was ruled out due to concussion symptoms sustained when he was hit by an Archer bouncer during the second test, was out for 74 and Nathan Lyon was trapped lbw by Archer in the last over of the day.

Archer completed figures of 6-45 in his second test match.

Australia lead the five-match series 1-0.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Ed Osmond)