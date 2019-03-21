Badminton: Denmark's Persson banned over betting violations

FILE PHOTO: Joachim Persson of Denmark plays a shot against Taufik Hidayat of Indonesia during their men's singles quarterfinal match at the Japan Open badminton tournament in Tokyo September 19, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo
REUTERS: Danish badminton player Joachim Persson has been suspended for 18 months after breaching the sport's code of conduct in relation to betting and irregular match results, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Thursday (Mar 21).

The former world number six was found guilty of four code violations, including failing to report an approach to engage in conduct that would violate the sport's betting rules.

The 35-year-old was also charged with not cooperating with a BWF investigation and not fully disclosing information formally requested by the governing body.

Persson has been banned from playing in tournaments as well as performing any administrative functions in the sport. He was also ordered to pay the BWF US$4,500 in costs.

