Badminton: Lee Chong Wei hopes to face ‘greatest opponent’ Lin Dan at Tokyo 2020

Sport

Olympic blow: Malaysia's badminton great Lee Chong Wei
Malaysia's badminton great Lee Chong Wei. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian badminton ace Lee Chong Wei said on Thursday (Apr 4) he is looking forward to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics - particularly after a challenge thrown down by his "greatest opponent" Lin Dan of China.

Local media had quoted two-time Olympic gold medallist Lin Dan as saying that he would only retire when Lee did so too. 

Lee, who is hoping to make his comeback after a cancer battle, said he was honoured to hear the words of encouragement from the Chinese ace.

“I was flattered when he was quoted saying ‘because Chong Wei hasn’t retired from badminton, that spurred me to continue. I really hope to clash swords with him on court soon. To be able to compete with him with him in Tokyo 2020 shall be a dream come true’,” said Lee on his Instagram account on Thursday.

My arch-rival yet my good pal , Lin Dan had a superb win over Chou Tien Chen yesterday . After his win , I was flattered when he was quoted saying “Because Chong Wei hasn’t retired from the Badminton world , that spurred me on to continue . I really hope to clash swords with him on court soon . To be able to compete with him in TOKYO 2020 shall be a dream come true “. Next year may be the fifth and final olympics for me and my ‘ life’s greatest opponent’ . Akin to what I mentioned in my earlier #callingvip interview ,God willing my body allows it ; I hope to step into the court in Tokyo . It will be great to meet Lin Dan again where our battles reached a full cycle of 20 years . My Friend Lin Dan , you have my best wishes for this Malaysian Open . If I were to hope for a non Malaysian to win the singles title , I hope it’s you my friend , my greatest opponent ‘ 昨天，林丹在大马公开赛男单首轮角逐中赢了台湾的周天成后说:"因为宗伟还没退役，希望接下来我和他还有机会交手，最好的结果是我俩都能参加明年2020东京奥运。" 明年，是我和我这辈子"最伟大的对"手林丹的第五个奥运，他的想法和我早前接受 #传召大人物 访问时候透露的心声一样，如果身体状况允许，我希望我们俩可以来个圆满的20年"终极考验"，let's see 。💪 #人生有多少个20年 #英雄所见略同

“Like what I had said in my earlier interviews, God willing, my body will allow it. I hope to step onto the court in Tokyo next year. Next year may be the fifth and final Olympics for me and my ‘life’s greatest opponent’. It will be great to meet Lin Dan again and we would have reached a full cycle of 20 years.”

Lee said he was doing all he could to challenge himself to be competitive again.

MALAYSIAN OPEN ‘HEARTACHE’

Three-time Olympic silver medallist Lee has been on the sidelines since July last year, when he was diagnosed with early-stage nose cancer. He underwent a gruelling programme of specialist treatment in Taiwan but opted not to retire and resumed training in January.

But the 36-year-old withdrew from this year’s Malaysian Open after his doctor advised him to pull out of the tournament so as not to put his body under undue stress, throwing his Tokyo 2020 Olympics dream into jeopardy.

“It is a heartache I’m unable to participate in the Malaysia Open 2019, but I hope that all Malaysians can come together to support and cheer our Malaysian players,” Lee said.

“I myself will also be there this weekend, as a spectator this year. See you there.”

Malaysia Open (Badminton) not only brings back my memories but also carries the dreams of all players. Thank you all for always being there to support me. I am grateful for being blessed with 12 championships titles here and it all felt like yesterday. All wouldn't be possible without you guys. It is a heartache I am unable to participate in Malaysia Open 2019, but I hope that all Malaysians can come together to support and cheer our Malaysian players from 2nd to 7th April (Axiata Arena, KL). I myself will also be there this weekend, as a spectator this year. See you there! 马来西亚羽毛球公开赛不止承载着我满满的汗水和回忆，也承载了其他选手的努力和梦想，而这里也是我的福地，曾经12次站在最高领奖台上接受全民欢呼, 一切 #历历在目。 很遗憾这一次无法参加2019年大马公开赛，但是我希望全马人民可以一起支持公开赛的大马选手 (4月2日至7日, Axiata Arena,KL)，让我们为他们加油打气。 这个周末我也会到场观赛，给参与的选手们最直接的支持与鼓励。#不见不散 #2019大马赛 #MalaysiaOpen2019 #MalaysiaBoleh!

Lee wished Lin Dan the best of luck in the tournament being held at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil from Apr 2 to 7.

“My friend Lin Dan, you have my best wishes for the Malaysian Open. If I were to hope for a non-Malaysian to win the men’s singles title, I hope it’s you my friend, my greatest opponent,” said the 12-time Malaysian Open champion.

Lee won the Malaysian Open title from 2004 to 2006, 2008 to 2014, as well as in 2016 and 2018.

Source: Bernama/ec(aj)

