Badminton: Potential Loh Kean Yew-Lin Dan rematch on the cards in Singapore Open

SINGAPORE: Chinese badminton superstar Lin Dan has confirmed his participation in April's Singapore Open, potentially setting up a tantalising rematch with local shuttler Loh Kean Yew.

Loh, 21, notched a sensational victory after he beat the two-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time world champion to win the Thailand Masters finals on Jan 13.

Lin will be part of the 35-player contingent China will send to the tournament, organisers said in the press release.

“I have registered for quite a number of tournaments this year including the Singapore Badminton Open," said Lin, who is currently 12th in the world.

"I’m hoping to earn as many points as possible, to improve my ranking. I hope to get mentally prepared before the Olympic qualification period commences.”



Loh's current ranking of 69th in the world should allow him to at least feature in the qualifiers of the Singapore Open, organisers told Channel NewsAsia. Should he progress further, he could potentially face Lin, depending on the tournament's draw.

The tournament, which will be held from Apr 9 to 14, promises to be a star-studded affair, with reigning Olympic men's singles champion Chen Long and 2012 Olympic women's singles champion Li Xuerui among the leading lights.

