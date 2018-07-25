Badminton: Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei pulls out of major tournaments due to health issue

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's badminton ace Lee Chong Wei will not participate in two major competitions next month due to poor health condition.

The competitions are the BWF World Championships scheduled for Jul 30 to Aug 5 in Nanjing, China, and the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games set to be held from Aug 19 to 28 in Indonesia.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), in a statement issued on Tuesday (Jul 24), said Chong Wei had been advised by his doctor to take a rest and undergo treatment after suffering a respiratory-related disorder.

“For the time being, he cannot undergo any intensive physical activity for a period of at least one month and therefore, we have to withdraw him from the BWF World Championships and also the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia,” the statement said.

In this regard, BAM asked the public and also the media to respect the privacy of Chong Wei and his family during his recovery period.

“We pray for his speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back at the Malaysian Badminton Academy,” BAM added.

Several media reports were quoted as saying that the former world number one shuttler had not joined the training with other shuttlers at the academy this week, raising doubt whether he was ready to take part in both World Championships and also the Asian Games.

Chong Wei won the silver medal thrice, in 2011, 2013 and 2015, after securing the bronze medal in 2005 at the World Championships.

The three-time Olympic silver medalist also won the bronze medal at the Asian Games in 2006 and 2014, but his best achievement came in 2010 when he won the silver medal in the men’s singles event.