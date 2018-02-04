Badminton: Sindhu thrashes Intanon to reach India Open final

Sport

Badminton: Sindhu thrashes Intanon to reach India Open final

File photo of India's Pusarla V. Sindhu during the women's singles final at the Hong Kong Open badminton tournament on Nov 26, 2017. (Isaac LAWRENCE/AFP)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

NEW DELHI: Defending champion Pusarla Venkata Sindhu of India stormed into the final of the India Open badminton tournament on Saturday (Feb 3) to set up a title clash with American Zhang Beiwen in New Delhi.

Top-seeded Sindhu, 22, eased past third-seeded Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 21-13, 21-15 in the semi-final that lasted 48 minutes.

The lanky Sindhu displayed admirable maturity against former world No.1 Ratchanok in the last-four encounter, as she dominated proceedings in front of a raucous home crowd.

Earlier, fifth-seed Zhang had a tough outing against Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong but prevailed 14-21, 21-12, 21-19.

In men's action, China's Shi Yuqi staved off stiff competition from Iskandar Zulkarnain to enter the finals of the BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament.

The fourth-seeded Yuqi set up an exciting title clash with Taiwan's Chou Tien Chen, who beat Qiao Bin of China 23-21, 21-16.

But Yuqi was pushed to the limit in the semi-final that lasted one hour and nine minutes before getting past Zulkarnain of Malaysia 18-21, 21-10, 21-19.

Zulkarnain, who came in as a qualifier, got past some top names in the league stage including home favourite and second-seed Kidambi Srikanth in the last-16 clash.

The tournament saw top women shuttlers falter with India's Saina Nehwal and Carolina Marin of Spain losing out in the quarter-finals.

World number one Viktor Axelsen also pulled out on the eve of the US$350,000 tournament, taking some sheen out of the men's field.

The finals will played on Sunday.

Men's singles semi-finals:

Chou Tien Chen (TWN) bt Qiao Bin (CHN) 23-21, 21-16

Shi Yuqi (CHN) bt Iskandar Zulkarnain (MAS) 18-21, 21-10, 21-19

Women's singles semi-finals:

Beiwen Zhang (USA) bt Cheung Ngan Yi (HKG) 14-21, 21-12, 21-19

PV Sindhu (IND) bt Ratchanok Intanon (THA) 21-13, 21-15

Men's doubles semi-finals:

Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen (DEN) bt Han Chengkai/Zhou Haodong 21-19, 21-14

Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (INA) bt Mohammad Ahsan/Hendra Setiawan (INA) 21-11, 21-16

Women's doubles semi-finals:

Greysia Polii/Apriyani Rahayu (INA) bt Kamilla Rytter Juhl/Christinna Pedersen (DEN) 21-14, 19-21, 21-18

Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Prajongjai (THA) bt Du Yue/Li Yinhui (CHN) 21-19, 21-17

Mixed doubles semi-finals:

Mathias Christiansen/Christinna Pedersen (DEN) bt Pranaav Jerry Chopra/Sikki N. Reddy (IND) 21-16, 21-19

He Jiting/Du Yue (CHN) bt Praveen Jordan/Melati Daeva Oktavianti (INA) 21-19, 24-22

Source: AFP/de

Tagged Topics

Bookmark