Badminton: Sindhu thrashes Intanon to reach India Open final

NEW DELHI: Defending champion Pusarla Venkata Sindhu of India stormed into the final of the India Open badminton tournament on Saturday (Feb 3) to set up a title clash with American Zhang Beiwen in New Delhi.

Top-seeded Sindhu, 22, eased past third-seeded Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 21-13, 21-15 in the semi-final that lasted 48 minutes.

The lanky Sindhu displayed admirable maturity against former world No.1 Ratchanok in the last-four encounter, as she dominated proceedings in front of a raucous home crowd.

Earlier, fifth-seed Zhang had a tough outing against Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong but prevailed 14-21, 21-12, 21-19.

In men's action, China's Shi Yuqi staved off stiff competition from Iskandar Zulkarnain to enter the finals of the BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament.

The fourth-seeded Yuqi set up an exciting title clash with Taiwan's Chou Tien Chen, who beat Qiao Bin of China 23-21, 21-16.

But Yuqi was pushed to the limit in the semi-final that lasted one hour and nine minutes before getting past Zulkarnain of Malaysia 18-21, 21-10, 21-19.

Zulkarnain, who came in as a qualifier, got past some top names in the league stage including home favourite and second-seed Kidambi Srikanth in the last-16 clash.

The tournament saw top women shuttlers falter with India's Saina Nehwal and Carolina Marin of Spain losing out in the quarter-finals.

World number one Viktor Axelsen also pulled out on the eve of the US$350,000 tournament, taking some sheen out of the men's field.

The finals will played on Sunday.

Men's singles semi-finals:

Chou Tien Chen (TWN) bt Qiao Bin (CHN) 23-21, 21-16

Shi Yuqi (CHN) bt Iskandar Zulkarnain (MAS) 18-21, 21-10, 21-19

Women's singles semi-finals:

Beiwen Zhang (USA) bt Cheung Ngan Yi (HKG) 14-21, 21-12, 21-19

PV Sindhu (IND) bt Ratchanok Intanon (THA) 21-13, 21-15

Men's doubles semi-finals:

Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen (DEN) bt Han Chengkai/Zhou Haodong 21-19, 21-14

Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (INA) bt Mohammad Ahsan/Hendra Setiawan (INA) 21-11, 21-16

Women's doubles semi-finals:

Greysia Polii/Apriyani Rahayu (INA) bt Kamilla Rytter Juhl/Christinna Pedersen (DEN) 21-14, 19-21, 21-18

Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Prajongjai (THA) bt Du Yue/Li Yinhui (CHN) 21-19, 21-17

Mixed doubles semi-finals:

Mathias Christiansen/Christinna Pedersen (DEN) bt Pranaav Jerry Chopra/Sikki N. Reddy (IND) 21-16, 21-19

He Jiting/Du Yue (CHN) bt Praveen Jordan/Melati Daeva Oktavianti (INA) 21-19, 24-22