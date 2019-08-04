Badminton: Taiwan's Chou wins thrilling Thailand Open

BANGKOK: Taiwan's shuttler Chou Tien-chen clinched the men's singles title at the Thailand Open badminton tournament Sunday, in a thrilling final against Hong Kong opponent Angus Ng Ka Long.

Both players collapsed after third-seed Chou eked out victory 21-14, 11-21, 23-21 in a 67-minute match at Bangkok's Indoor Stadium Huamark.

"I love you guys, thank you," the 29-year-old winner told the crowd in an on-court interview.

Former world champion and hometown favourite Ratchanok Intanon was denied a third Thailand Open title later Sunday when Chinese top seed Chen Yufei defeated her 22-20, 21-18.

In the women's doubles, Japanese seventh seeds Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto fended off Du Yue and Li Yinhui, the eighth seeds from China, in three close games.

Unseeded Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stunned Chinese third seeds Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen to win the men's title.

