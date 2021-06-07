Badminton: Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min qualify for Tokyo Olympics

SINGAPORE: Local badminton players Loh Kean Yew, 23, and 22-year-old Yeo Jia Min have qualified for next month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, the Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) said on Monday (Jun 7).



“Following BWF's publication of the Olympic Games qualification list, we are pleased to share that our very own Loh Kean Yew ... and Yeo Jia Min ... have both qualified to participate in the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games!” said SBA in a Facebook post.



“We are 100 per cent sure Kean Yew and Jia Min would do their very best and do all us proud. Be sure to lend them your support!”



Singapore’s top men’s badminton player Loh is currently 18th in the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF’s) road to Tokyo rankings, while top women’s shuttler Yeo occupies the 17th spot.



The Race to Tokyo rankings is a system that decides who qualifies for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympics.



Loh, a silver medalist in the men’s singles at the last SEA Games, and Yeo will both be making their debuts at the Olympics. Both also have bronze medals from the team events at the 2019 SEA Games.



In a Facebook post, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong congratulated the duo.



“Some smashing news for Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min – they have made it to the Tokyo Olympics!” Mr Tong said.



“Really happy for these two, as they will now take their places against the world’s best shuttlers. I met them a few months ago on court, as they were training hard and looking so well – I am sure this news would have brought an even bigger smile to their faces!”



The Tokyo Olympics, which was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will begin on Jul 23.

