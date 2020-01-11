Badminton: Top seed Momota checks into Malaysia Masters semis

KUALA LUMPUR: Japanese ace Kento Momota lost the second game on Friday (Jan 10) but recovered to beat China's Huang Yu Xiang 21-13, 19-21, 21-9 to book a semifinals berth at the Malaysia Masters 2020.

The world number one is set for a last four showdown against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia, who put on a gutsy performance to oust China's seventh seed Shi Yuqi 12-21, 21-16, 21-19.

The top seed Momota was his usual composed self to win the first game 21-13.

The unheralded Huang however capitalised on some unforced errors by the Japanese to level at 21-19, but Momota was all business in the decider with a clinical display to secure the 21-9 triumph.

"I was pressured in the second game and made some mistakes. Thankfully I managed to compose myself to play better in the third game to win," Momota said.

The reigning world champion will face a determined Lee, who said he played the best match of his fledgling career against Shi.

Lee admitted he will need to be at his best again to stand any chance against Momota.

"You must be fit to beat Momota. You must be able to attack him at a fast pace, and not commit too many mistakes," said Lee.

"I will just give it my all, like how I did against Shi Yuqi."

The women's singles saw top seed Taiwanese Tai Tzu-ying brush aside India's Pusarla V. Sindhu 21-16, 21-16 to set-up a semifinals clash against He Bing Jiao of China.

Spaniard Carolina Marin takes on second seed Chen Yu Fei in the other match.