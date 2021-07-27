Badminton: Yeo Jia Min cruises to comfortable win on Olympic debut

TOKYO: Singapore badminton player Yeo Jia Min got her Olympic debut off to a winning start as she beat Mexico’s Haramara Gaitan 21-7, 21-10 in the women’s singles on Tuesday (Jul 27).

At the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, the 22-year-old was cool, calm and composed as she faced an opponent that she had never come up against.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yeo, who is ranked 30th in the world, got off to a strong start against the 92nd-ranked Gaitan, and led 11-4 at the interval. She then wrapped up the set in 12 minutes.

The Singaporean took that momentum into the next game, leading 11-4 at the interval, before clinching victory.

Gaitan had already played one match in the competition, going down 14-21, 9-21 to South Korea’s Kim Ga-eun.

Yeo will next face Kim on Wednesday. The Singaporean will progress to the next round should she beat the South Korean who is 18th in the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 LIVE with 14 dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/tokyo2020 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network.

