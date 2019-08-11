Badminton: Singapore’s Yeo wins women’s title at Hyderabad Open, compatriot Loh finishes runner-up in men’s singles

Sport

Badminton: Singapore’s Yeo wins women’s title at Hyderabad Open, compatriot Loh finishes runner-up in men’s singles

Yeo Jia Min wins women's singles at Hyderabad Open on Aug 11, 2019
Yeo Jia Min beat South Korea’s An Se Young to take the women's singles title at the Hyderabad Open. (Photo: Facebook/I Love Badminton)
matthew mohan - byline
By Matthew Mohan @MatthewMohanCNA
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SINGAPORE: Local shuttler Yeo Jia Min won her first title of 2019 on Sunday (11 Aug) after triumphing in the women’s singles finals at the Hyderabad Open.

The 20-year-old, the top seed in the women’s draw, beat South Korea’s An Se Young 12-21, 21-17, 21-19 in a marathon match that lasted over 70 minutes. 

Her compatriot, 22-year-old Loh Kean Yew almost made it a double singles triumph for Singapore, only to be edged out by seventh seed Sourabh Verma 13-21, 21-14, 21-16.

This is Loh’s third runners-up finish of the calendar year, his sole title coming in January when he defeated Chinese superstar Lin Dan in the finals of the Thailand Masters.

The Hyderabad Open is a Super 100 tournament, five levels below the top-tiered BWF world tour finals.

Source: CNA/ga

Tagged Topics

Bookmark