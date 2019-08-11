Badminton: Singapore’s Yeo wins women’s title at Hyderabad Open, compatriot Loh finishes runner-up in men’s singles

SINGAPORE: Local shuttler Yeo Jia Min won her first title of 2019 on Sunday (11 Aug) after triumphing in the women’s singles finals at the Hyderabad Open.

The 20-year-old, the top seed in the women’s draw, beat South Korea’s An Se Young 12-21, 21-17, 21-19 in a marathon match that lasted over 70 minutes.

Her compatriot, 22-year-old Loh Kean Yew almost made it a double singles triumph for Singapore, only to be edged out by seventh seed Sourabh Verma 13-21, 21-14, 21-16.

This is Loh’s third runners-up finish of the calendar year, his sole title coming in January when he defeated Chinese superstar Lin Dan in the finals of the Thailand Masters.

The Hyderabad Open is a Super 100 tournament, five levels below the top-tiered BWF world tour finals.