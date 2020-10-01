Bahia beat Botafogo to move out of relegation zone

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A goal in each half helped Bahia to a 2-1 win over Botafogo in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday and extended the home side’s winless streak to nine league games.

Striker Gilberto headed home a free kick from close range two minutes before half time and then Jose Elber doubled their lead in the 85th minute with a clean finish.

Pedro Raul got a goal back for Botafogo in stoppage time but the three points went to Bahia and lifted them out the Serie A’s relegation zone.

Botafogo are left languishing second from bottom of the 20-team table, a point behind Bahia and two points above last-place Goias.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie in London; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)