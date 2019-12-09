Bahrain stun Saudi Arabia to lift Gulf Cup title

Bahrain clinched the Arabian Gulf Cup title for the first time with a 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in the final on Sunday.

Gulf Cup - Final - Bahrain v Saudi Arabia
Soccer Football - Gulf Cup - Final - Bahrain v Saudi Arabia - Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 8, 2019 Bahrain players and coaching staff celebrate winning the Gulf Cup after the match REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

DOHA: Bahrain clinched the Arabian Gulf Cup title for the first time with a 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in the final on Sunday.

Mohamed Al-Rumaihi netted the second-half winner for Bahrain to end their 49-year wait for a maiden Gulf Cup title.

Saudi Arabia captain Salman Al-Farag missed a first-half penalty.

The Saudi team have now lost in the final four times in the last six editions of the competition and have not won the title since 2004.

(Writing by Ahmed Maher; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

