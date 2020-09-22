Football: Bale could extend Spurs stay beyond loan spell, says agent

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur's new loan signing Gareth Bale could extend his stay at the north London club beyond the season, the forward's agent said on Tuesday (Sep 22) as the Welshman looks to end his spell with Real Madrid.

Bale returned to Spurs after seven years when Real Madrid sanctioned a loan last week following the 31-year-old's fallout with manager Zinedine Zidane, who did not select him for matches towards the end of last season's league title run.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Signed from Southampton as a promising left back in 2007, Bale scored 56 goals in 203 games for Tottenham before leaving them in 2013 for a then world record €100 million (US$117.28 million) move to Madrid.

"I'm sure that if things really worked out well, we'd have no problem (extending his stay)," Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett told the BBC on Tuesday.

"This is the club he wants to play at. I don't see any problems if he wants another year."

Bale, who has scored more than 100 goals for Real and won the Champions League four times, has two years left on his contract at the Spanish club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Hopefully the subject (of returning to Madrid) won't come up," Barnett added. "He will be so successful at Tottenham, he'll want to stay and it will be a simple deal to do the rest."

Spurs confirmed last week that Bale, who injured his knee while playing for Wales in the Nations League this month, is likely to be match-fit only after the international break next month.