Bale left out again as Real stick with team that won last final

KIEV: Real Madrid left out forward Gareth Bale for Saturday's Champions League final against Liverpool as coach Zinedine Zidane named the same starting lineup as in the 4-1 win over Juventus in last year's showpiece.

Real's Spain playmaker Isco was included at the expense of Welshman Bale, who had only started one of Real's previous knockout games in this season's competition.

There were no surprises in Juergen Klopp's Liverpool team, with the German coach naming the same 11 players who started in their semi-final, second leg at AS Roma.

Real are bidding to become the first team to win the European Cup three years in a row since Bayern Munich in 1976, while Liverpool are hoping to lift the trophy for the first time since 2005 and for a sixth time overall.

Teams:

Real Madrid: Keylor Navas; Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Isco; Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes: Kiko Casilla, Nacho, Gareth Bale, Theo Hernandez, Lucas Vazquez, Marco Asensio, Mateo Kovacic

Liverpool: Loris Karius; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Dejan Lovren, Andy Robertson; James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Substitutes: Simon Mignolet, Nathaniel Clyne, Ragnar Klavan, Alberto Moreno, Adam Lallana, Emre Can, Dominic Solanke

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)