Bale shines as Real stroll to victory over Getafe

MADRID: Real Madrid got off to a winning start in La Liga on Sunday by comfortably beating neighbours Getafe 2-0 at home with an inspiring performance from Gareth Bale in the European champions' first league game in the post Cristiano Ronaldo era.

Bale crashed a diving header against the crossbar early on then helped to set up Dani Carvajal's looping header which broke the deadlock in the 20th minute, wrapping up the points with a powerful first-time finish early in the second half.

The Wales forward was given a standing ovation by the home supporters in his first competitive game back at the Santiago Bernabeu since scoring twice in the 3-1 win over Liverpool in the Champions League final.

The result lifts the pressure on new coach Julen Lopetegui after Wednesday's painful 4-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup and sees Real join champions Barcelona on three points after one game, although Sevilla lead the standings on goal difference after their 4-1 win at Rayo Vallecano.

