Balotelli to join Marseille from Nice - report

Italy striker Mario Balotelli has agreed to join Olympique de Marseille from fellow Ligue 1 side Nice on a six-month contract, French sports daily L’Equipe reported on Tuesday.

Soccer: UEFA Nations League 2019 - Italy 1-1 Poland
FILE PHOTO: Mario Balotelli (Italy) during the Uefa Nations League 2019 match between Italy 1-1 Poland at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on September 07, 2018 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Maurizio Borsari/AFLO)

The newspaper added that the 28-year-old, who has also played for Inter and AC Milan as well as Manchester City and Liverpool, would have a medical on Wednesday.

OM were not immediately available to comment. Balotelli’s contract was due to expire in June.

Marseille are seventh in the standings, level on 31 points with eighth-placed Nice who have played a game more.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

