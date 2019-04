Bangladesh squad for World Cup

Bangladesh have named the following 15-man squad for the May 30 to July 14 Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.

Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (vice captain), Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)