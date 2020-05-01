Bank Hapoalim agrees to pay over US$30 million for its role in FIFA scandal - DOJ
WASHINGTON: Bank Hapoalim B.M. agreed to pay more than US$30 million (23.8 million pounds) for its role in the FIFA money laundering conspiracy, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.
The Israeli bank and its wholly-owned subsidiary admitted they, through employees, conspired to launder over US$20 million in bribes and kickbacks to soccer officials with Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and other soccer federations, the DOJ said in its statement.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chris Reese)