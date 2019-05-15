Banka poised to become new WADA president

Poland's Sport and Tourism Minister Witold Banka is set to become the next World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) president after a vote on Tuesday left him as the only remaining candidate.

Banka, an elite athlete who helped Poland win a bronze medal in the 4x400 metres relay at the 2007 world championships, beat Dominican Republic Vice-Minister of Sport and Tourism Marcos Diaz in a vote to replace the outgoing Craig Reedie.

The vote was taken by the representatives of the Public Authorities - the 21 government members who sit on the WADA Executive Committee and Foundation board - in Montreal.

“This is an important moment for Poland. Being chosen is a great honour, but also a great responsibility,” Banka told Polish news channel TVP Info.

The 34-year-old Pole will be formally confirmed as the fourth WADA president during the World Conference on Doping in Sport in Katowice, Poland from Nov. 5-7.

If anyone else is to challenge Banka they must have the support of at least one Foundation Board member and submit their candidacy to WADA before a May 31 deadline.

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Poland; Editing by Ken Ferris)