Barbeary gets first England call-up for Autumn Nations Cup final
Wasps hooker Alfie Barbeary has been given his first England call-up after being included in the 33-man squad for Sunday's Autumn Nations Cup final against France.
The 20-year-old made an immediate impact when he scored a try on his Premiership debut from the bench against Worcester Warriors in August and then scored a hat-trick on his first start, against Leicester Tigers in September.
He has won three England Under-20 caps and was part of his country's 2019 World Rugby Under-20 Championship squad.
Joe Marchant and Jacob Umaga have returned to the squad after injury while Jonathan Joseph has withdrawn with a calf problem.
Backs
Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 9 caps)
Elliot Daly (Saracens, 46 caps)
Owen Farrell (Saracens, 87 caps)
George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 71 caps)
Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 3 caps)
Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 2 caps)
Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 4 caps)
Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 60 caps)
Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, uncapped)
Dan Robson (Wasps, 6 caps)
Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 33 caps)
Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby, 1 cap)
Jacob Umaga (Wasps, uncapped)
Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 45 caps)
Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 103 caps)
Forwards
Alfie Barbeary (Wasps, uncapped)
Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 25 caps)
Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 27 caps)
Ben Earl (Bristol Bears, 7 caps)
Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 17 caps)
Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 22 caps)
Jamie George (Saracens, 53 caps)
Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 3 caps)
Maro Itoje (Saracens, 42 caps)
Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 68 caps)
Joe Marler (Harlequins, 71 caps)
Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 39 caps)
Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 7 caps)
Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 21 caps)
Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 55 caps)
Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 63 caps)
Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs, 18 caps)
Jack Willis (Wasps, 2 caps)
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Christian Radnedge)