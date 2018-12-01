Barca defender Umtiti to undergo knee treatment

Barcelona centre back Samuel Umtiti will undergo treatment on a knee injury in Qatar which is expected to last several weeks, the club said on Friday.

MADRID: Barcelona centre back Samuel Umtiti will undergo treatment on a knee injury in Qatar which is expected to last several weeks, the club said on Friday.

The French defender missed nearly two months with a cartilage problem, but returned to play in the 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid last weekend.

Umtiti was still feeling discomfort, however, and was not included in the team's 2-1 win at PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday.

"The player will move to Doha where this therapy will be followed under the supervision of the club's medical services during the next few weeks," said in a statement.

Umtiti, who won the World Cup with France in July, has been a key player for Barcelona since a 2016 move from Olympique Lyonnais.

The 25-year-old has been involved in eight games so far this season, with compatriot Clement Lenglet taking his place.

(Reporting by Rik Sharma; Editing by Toby Davis)