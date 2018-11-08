Barca's Alba recalled to Spain squad

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has been recalled to the Spain squad for the Nations League decider away to Croatia and friendly with Bosnia.

MADRID: Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has been recalled to the Spain squad for the Nations League decider away to Croatia and friendly with Bosnia.

Full back Alba, who had been excluded from both coach Luis Enrique’s squads since he took over from Julen Lopetegui, has played a key role in Barca’s impressive start to the season, scoring two goals and notching seven assists in 15 games.

Advertisement

Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso and Real Madrid’s Nacho were notable absentees in defence, along with Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke.

Dortmund forward Paco Alcacer, who scored three goals for Spain during the last set of internationals against Wales and England and has seven Bundesliga goals in five appearances this term, was also left out.

Uncapped Espanyol defender Mario Hermoso and Celta Vigo midfielder Brais Mendez were given maiden call-ups while Pablo Fornals and Diego Llorente returned to the squad looking to add to the solitary caps they picked up in 2016.

Spain top League A Group 4 in the Nations League on six points, two ahead of England, and will ensure group victory and qualification for the Final Four with a win in Zagreb.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Squad:

Goalkeepers: David De Gea (Man Utd), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea) Pau López (Betis)

Defenders: Jonny Otto (Wolves), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Mario Hermoso (Espanyol), Inigo Martínez (Athletic Bilbao), Joe Luis Gaya (Valencia) and Jordi Alba (Barcelona)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Pablo Fornals (Villarreal), Brais Mendez (Celta Vigo), Sergi Roberto (Barcelona), Saul Niguez (Atletico), Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid), Isco (Real Madrid) and Rodri (Atletico)

Forwards: Suso (AC Milan), Rodrigo (Valencia), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Morata (Chelsea) and Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

(Reporting by Joseph Cassinelli, editing by Ed Osmond)