Barca's Pique cycles to derby match with Espanyol

BARCELONA: Barcelona defender Gerard Pique embraced the city's campaign to get people cycling again for the good of the environment in the coronavirus era by riding his bike to his side's derby match with Espanyol on Wednesday.

Pique, who has ridden an electric bike to training on various occasions, took onlookers by surprise as he raced down the ramp into the Camp Nou car park on a bike wearing a baseball cap, shorts and t-shirt.

The match with Espanyol is a must-win game for Barca if they wish to stay in contention with La Liga leaders Real Madrid, who they trailed by four points heading into the match, while it is also an opportunity to condemn their city rivals to relegation.

Barcelona's local government has stepped up its commitment to making the city safe for cycling in a bid to limit the use of public transport due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recently pledged to create an extra 21 kilometres of cycle lanes.

