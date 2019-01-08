Barca sign young defender Todibo for next season

BARCELONA: Barcelona will capture 19-year-old French central defender Jean-Clair Todibo of Toulouse on a free transfer at the end of this season, the La Liga leaders said on Tuesday.

The Catalan club added that Todibo will be out of contract with Toulouse at the end of June, meaning they will not pay a transfer fee for the player when he moves to the Nou Camp on July 1.

Todibo, who broke into Toulouse's first team at the start of this season and has made 10 starts in Ligue 1, will join up with compatriots Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet, also central defenders, as well as forward Ousmane Dembele.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Christian Radnedge)