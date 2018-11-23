Barca too big a club for Dembele - Schuster

MADRID: Former Barcelona and Real Madrid player Bernd Schuster believes Barcelona is too big a club for winger Ousmane Dembele.

Frenchman Dembele has struggled to make an impact since joining Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in August 2017 for a fee that could rise to 147 million euros (130.14 million pounds). He has also been criticised for turning up late for training and faced accusations of unprofessionalism in other areas.

"There are some players who are good enough for Barcelona and some who are not, and you find that out from the start - it doesn't take three seasons," said Schuster, who went on to coach Real Madrid and is currently in charge of Chinese side Dalian Yifang.

"Barcelona is too big for Dembele. At Dortmund he had some great matches, but not that many."

(Reporting by Rik Sharma; Editing by David Goodman)