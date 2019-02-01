Barcelona agree deal to sign Brazilian Emerson in July

Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign 20-year-old Brazilian Emerson from Atletico Mineiro for 12 million euros (£10.5 million) and the right back will join the club in July, the Spanish champions said on Thursday.

MADRID: Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign 20-year-old Brazilian Emerson from Atletico Mineiro for 12 million euros (£10.5 million) and the right back will join the club in July, the Spanish champions said on Thursday.

The Brazil Under-20 international, who has made 23 appearances for Mineiro, will spend the rest of this season on-loan at fellow Spanish top flight side Real Betis.

Advertisement

Emerson is Barca’s fifth signing of a busy January following the loan arrivals of Jeison Murillo and Kevin-Prince Boateng.

The club also announced that Jean-Clair Todibo of Toulouse and Ajax’s Frenkie de Jong will join in the close season, while Munir El Haddadi left the club to join Sevilla and Denis Suarez departed for Premier League Arsenal on loan.

(Reporting by Joseph Cassinelli; Editing by Toby Davis)