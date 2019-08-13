Barcelona goalkeeper Neto out for up to two months after wrist surgery

Barcelona's substitute goalkeeper Neto has been ruled out of action for up to two months following wrist surgery, the La Liga champions said in a statement on Tuesday.

BARCELONA: Barcelona's substitute goalkeeper Neto has been ruled out of action for up to two months following wrist surgery, the La Liga champions said in a statement on Tuesday.

Barca said the Brazilian, a 26-million-euro (£24.15 million) close season recruit from Valencia, would be sidelined for between six and eight weeks after undergoing surgery to treat a fracture to his left wrist which he sustained in training on Sunday.

Ernesto Valverde's side begin their title defence away to Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

