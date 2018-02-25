Barcelona lose Semedo for five weeks with hamstring injury

Barcelona will be without full back Nelson Semedo until the start of April after the Portuguese was diagnosed with a hamstring injury, the La Liga leaders said in a statement on Sunday.

BARCELONA: Barcelona will be without full back Nelson Semedo until the start of April after the Portuguese was diagnosed with a hamstring injury, the La Liga leaders said in a statement on Sunday.

Semedo, a 30.5-million-euro (27 million pounds) signing from Benfica last July, has been in and out of the team due to competition from Sergi Roberto and made his 11th league start in the 6-1 thrashing of Girona on Saturday but was forced off in the 86th minute.

"The club’s medical services department has confirmed that first-team player Nelson Semedo has suffered an injury to his left hamstring. Further testing carried out has indicated that he will be out for approximately five weeks," said a statement released by Barcelona.

Semedo has been ruled out of the team's next Liga games against Las Palmas, second-placed Atletico Madrid, Malaga and Athletic Bilbao as well as their Champions League last-16 second-leg game with Chelsea on March 14.

