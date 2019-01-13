Barcelona on lookout for striker after Munir sale - Valverde

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

MADRID: Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said the club were looking to sign a centre forward in the January transfer window after selling Munir El Haddadi to Sevilla.

The league leaders want back-up for Luis Suarez after Sevilla agreed a one-million-euro (US$1.15-million) deal to buy Spain international Munir on Friday, leaving the Uruguayan as the only No. 9 at the club, playing between Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele.

"We have to look at it, it's clear that after Munir's departure we have a space," Valverde told reporters on Saturday.

"We'll see if we can sign a player, although we have to take into account the club's economic conditions. We will see if we can, if someone comes."

Asked about Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, who has been linked to Barcelona in Spanish media reports, Valverde said: "I can only say the same thing - that he's a great player, that he's at another team, that we respect that a lot, etcetera."

(Reporting by Rik Sharma; editing by Clare Fallon)

