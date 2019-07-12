Barcelona sign Griezmann from Atletico Madrid

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BARCELONA: Barcelona have signed Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid for 120 million euros (£107 million) after paying his release clause, the La Liga champions said in a statement on Friday.

France forward Griezmann, 28, rejected a move to Barcelona last year to sign a new contract with Atletico but announced in May he was leaving the Madrid side, where he has spent the last five seasons since signing from Real Sociedad in 2014.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Toby Davis)