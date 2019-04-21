Barnes saves Leicester with injury-time strike at West Ham

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

April 20: Leicester City twice came from behind to grab a 2-2 draw with West Ham United at London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Jamie Vardy and then Harvey Barnes netted as the visitors refused to give in after Michail Antonio and Lucas Perez twice put the Hammers ahead.

The two mid-table sides both began in the unusual position of having equalled their points total of last season despite campaigns which promised more than they delivered.

Antonio opened the scoring with a superb bullet header from Mark Noble's cross in the 37th minute, with Vardy countering with a brilliant finish for his 16th goal of the season.

Substitute Perez thought he had won it on 82 minutes with a tap-in after fellow substitute Pedro Obiang had hit the post.

But Leicester fought back again and substitute Barnes kept his cool in injury time to slot home calmly for his first ever goal for the Foxes.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; editing by Clare Fallon)