Barnet and Oldham are toast of FA Cup after shock wins

Oldham Athletic and Barnet provided some old-fashioned FA Cup magic with shock victories against much more illustrious opponents but English champions Manchester City proved ruthless as they scored seven times in the third round on Sunday.

Fourth-tier Oldham came from a goal down to beat struggling Premier League Fulham 2-1 away at Craven Cottage while minor league Barnet, 15th in the fifth tier, were 1-0 winners at Sheffield United who are eyeing a return to the top flight.

Remarkably, both Oldham and Barnet have caretaker managers - Pete Wild and Darren Currie - who were taking charge of their respective teams for only the third time.

Woking's adventure ended in disappointment, however, as the sixth-tier club, the lowest-ranked survivors to the third round, succumbed 2-0 at home to Premier League Watford.

There seemed little chance of an upset alongside the River Thames when Denis Odoi gave Fulham the lead in the second half but Sam Surridge equalised from the penalty spot.

Fulham were awarded a soft penalty but Alexsandar Mitrovic, brought off the bench to take the kick, had his effort superbly saved by a Danish keeper Daniel Iversen.

Callum Lang then sent 4,000 travelling Oldham fans wild with a headed winner in the 88th minute.

"The character in the dressing room is phenomenal. We have a mixture of French and English lads who have bonded together," Wild, in temporary charge after Frankie Bunn was sacked, said.

"It is Roy of the Rovers stuff. It is one you have to savour. I am the most proud man in Oldham, I can't believe it."

Four-times winners Sheffield United, who are third in the Championship and in the hunt for a return to the Premier League, made wholesale changes as they welcomed Barnet, 84 places below them on the English football ladder, to Bramall Lane.

They were made to pay the price for their rotation as former Tottenham Hotspur trainee Shaquile Coulthirst secured a deserved victory for Barnet with a 21st-minute penalty after Richard Stearman brought down Ephron Mason-Clark.

The victory was especially sweet for Currie, in charge after the retirement last month of John Still, as his uncle Tony was once a Sheffield United great and has a stand named after him.

"I am really proud of them," Currie, who made more than 100 appearances for the club just north of London, said.

"(Sheffield United manager) Chris Wilder said we deserved it too. I can't put it into too many words - it is such a wonderful occasion for everyone.

"There were one or two scary moments but we came through it. I am proud as punch of the boys."

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City joined Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal in the fourth round as they thrashed second-tier Rotherham United 7-0.

City scored early through Raheem Sterling but had to wait until shortly before halftime to add to their total with Phil Foden scoring his first home goal for the club and Semi Ajayi turning Kyle Walker's cross into his own net.

The floodgates opened after the break with Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane on target.

Championship leaders Leeds United suffered a 2-1 defeat at Queens Park Rangers, joining second-placed Norwich City who were beaten by Portsmouth on Saturday.

Third-tier Doncaster Rovers upset Championship side Preston North End 3-1, while Millwall beat Hull City 2-1 with two late goals by substitute Shane Ferguson.

Fourth-tier Newport County, who took Tottenham to a replay last season, will hope to add their name to Cup giantkillers later when they host 2016 Premier League champions Leicester City.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman,; Editing by Ian Chadband and Ed Osmond)