Barton being investigated by police after incident at Barnsley

REUTERS: South Yorkshire police said they were investigating an incident in the tunnel involving Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton following an English League One (third-tier) match against Barnsley at Oakwell on Saturday.

Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow tweeted that Barton, a former England international, had left his counterpart Daniel Stendel with "blood pouring from his face" following a confrontation at the conclusion of the game.

The tweet has since been deleted.

"We are aware of something that has taken place in the tunnel after the game and we are investigating," a South Yorkshire police spokesman said after the game which Barnsley won 4-2.

