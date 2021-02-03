Barty, Kenin advance to quarter-finals after hard-fought wins

Top two seeds Ash Barty and Sofia Kenin overcame steep challenges on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the Yarra Valley Classic in Melbourne and keep their Australian Open preparations on course.

MELBOURNE: Top two seeds Ash Barty and Sofia Kenin overcame steep challenges on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the Yarra Valley Classic in Melbourne and keep their Australian Open preparations on course.

World number one Barty, who won 6-0 4-6 6-3, showed no signs of fatigue from having played a late match on Tuesday and started in top gear against Marie Bouzkova at the Margaret Court Arena before her Czech opponent staged a fightback.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Australian Open champion Kenin, seeded second, appeared headed for an exit against fellow American Jessica Pegula when she fell 3-0 back after losing the first set but the feisty 22-year-old found her range and rallied for a 5-7 7-5 6-2 win.

Barty, Australia's best hope for a Grand Slam champion this month, punished Bouzkova's weak serve to hand her a bagel in the opening set but the world number 52 showed she had the stomach for a fight by levelling the match with a break in the second.

Bouzkova and Barty traded two breaks of serve at the start of the decider before the top seed got the crucial break in the eighth game then sealing the encounter on her first match point with a booming serve.

"Coming off a night match, I had to get used to going to bed quite late again," Barty, who hit 42 winners to her opponent's 17, said in her on-court interview.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I'm an early riser, so I didn't get a hell of a lot of sleep last night, but it's fantastic to be back out here.

"It was a really solid match. I felt like I pressed a little bit in the middle and lost my execution, but I'm glad to have won and get another opportunity to play tomorrow."

The 2019 French Open champion will next face American Shelby Rogers, who ousted Croatia's Petra Martic 7-6(1) 6-3.

Kenin, ranked fourth in the world, struggled with her unforced errors in the first half of the match but once she managed to land the ball closer to the lines, a bewildered Pegula faded away.

Advertisement

The Russian-born Kenin hit 14 winners more than her opponent in the match while committing 10 extra unforced errors and converted her third match point with a wide serve to set up a last eight clash against either Spaniard Garbine Muguruza or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)