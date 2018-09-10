Barty and Vandeweghe fight back to win doubles title

NEW YORK: Australian Ashleigh Barty and American CoCo Vandeweghe fought back from a lacklustre start to beat Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic 3-6 7-6(2) 7-6(8) in the U.S. Open women's doubles final on Sunday.

It was the first major title for each player, who produced a gutsy performance in the second and third sets and forced their opponents into 52 errors during the match.

Hungary's Babos and France's Mladenovic appeared in command early on but Barty and Vandeweghe saved 10 of the 14 break points they faced.

In the third-set tiebreaker, Barty fired a forehand winner and forced an error on a service return before Mladenovic double-faulted to end the match and a delighted Vandeweghe collapsed to the court before embracing her partner.

