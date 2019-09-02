Barty thrashed by Wang at US Open

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

10 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Second seed Ash Barty's U.S. Open bid came crashing down when she lost 6-2 6-4 to China's Wang Qiang in the fourth round on Sunday.

NEW YORK: Second seed Ash Barty's U.S. Open bid came crashing down when she lost 6-2 6-4 to China's Wang Qiang in the fourth round on Sunday.

Wang had never taken a set off the former world number one in two previous matches and looked to be in trouble after Australian Barty started with a dominant performance on serve.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But 18th seed Wang kept her composure and took advantage of 25 more unforced errors by Barty to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

The 27-year-old will next face either Serena Williams or Petra Marci, who play their fourth-round match later on Sunday.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll, editing by Ed Osmond)