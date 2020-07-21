Baseball: Fauci to throw opening day first pitch for MLB's Nationals

LOS ANGELES: The reigning World Series champion Washington Nationals announced on Monday (Jul 20) that top infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci will throw out the first pitch on Major League Baseball's opening day.

Fauci accepted the invitation by the club to be part of the festivities surrounding Washington's first game of the pandemic-disrupted season when the Nationals host the New York Yankees on Thursday.

"Dr Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title," a spokesperson for the club said.

Fauci has become the nation's foremost voice on public health and facing the challenges associated with the coronavirus crisis.

The Nationals-Yankees contest is one of two games to be played on opening day. The Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants in the other.

Right hander Max Scherzer will start on the mound for the Nationals, while Gerrit Cole is the starting pitcher for the Yankees.

