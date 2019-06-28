Baseball: Tanaka relishes 'honour' of pitching in Yankees' historic London trip

LONDON: Masahiro Tanaka admits he is "honoured" to be pitching in the New York Yankees' "historic" clash with the Boston Red Sox in London this weekend.

The Yankees are playing two regular-season games against their arch rivals the Boston Red Sox at the London Stadium on Saturday (Jun 29) and Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 'London Series' marks the first time Major League Baseball games have been played in Europe, although the league has previously staged matches in Japan, Australia, Mexico and Puerto Rico.

Japanese star Tanaka will be the Yankees starting pitcher on Saturday and the 30-year-old is thrilled to be taking the mound on such a memorable occasion.

"It's going to be a historic day for Major League Baseball, to be able to go out on the mound and pitch the game, it's very honourable I guess is the right word," Tanaka told reporters on Friday.

"When I was told I would be pitching in one of the games here, it was honourable for me."

Advertisement

Advertisement

MLB chiefs are hoping their decision to play one of baseball's most storied rivalries in London will help grow the sport's profile in the same way the NFL has benefited from playing regular-season American Football in London since 2007.

As a player from outside the United States who grew to adore the sport growing up in baseball-loving Japan, Tanaka acknowledges the extra significance of his involvement in a landmark moment for a sport seeking a larger global audience.

"It's extremely important. It's a chance to show the beauty of the sport. To be able to showcase it to a wider audience," Tanaka said.

Tanaka has never been to London before, but the no-nonsense pitcher won't be indulging in too much sight-seeing because he is focused on leading the Yankees to a victory as they look to consolidate their lead in the American League East division.

"STRICTLY BUSINESS"

"If I hadn't been pitching in one of these games maybe there was an aspect of enjoying London a bit, but for me it's strictly business," he said.

"For me coming to play in the States felt like a business trip, so this is kind of an extension of that.

"It's obviously the first time for me to come to London, but I haven't been able to see much, just being in the car looking out the window to see what the city is like. It's kind of refreshing."

While the trip to London is a welcome change of scene in the midst of the day to day grind of the Yankees' gruelling 162-game regular-season schedule, there has been some trepidation about the potential pitfalls of playing in a foreign country in an unfamiliar venue.

The 60,000-capacity former Olympic Stadium in London's east end has been the home of Premier League club West Ham since 2016, but the venue has undergone changes -- including the installation of an astro-turf pitch -- to make it more baseball-friendly.

Tanaka isn't concerned about playing in a venue far different from his usual home at Yankee Stadium

"I played in Japan for quite some time and a lot of those stadiums were like this so it's not new to me. As far as strategies and how to pitch in this stadium I'd like to keep that to myself," he said.

"You always go to new stadiums and pitch on new mounds, that's nothing new. I'm not overly concerned. I get a chance to go on the mound and get a feel for it today anyway.

"Just go out there and be myself. Everything goes out the window, just compete."