Basketball: Bucks' DiVincenzo to miss rest of NBA playoffs with ankle injury

LOS ANGELES : Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo will miss the rest of the NBA playoffs with a torn ligament in his left ankle, the NBA team said Friday.

The starting guard was hurt in the second quarter of the Bucks' 113-84 rout of the Miami Heat, which gave Milwaukee a 3-0 stranglehold on their best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series.

The Bucks said in a statement that the 24-year-old DiVincenzo had an MRI exam in Miami on Friday that revealed the injury.

"Further updates will be provided as appropriate," the team said.

In three playoff games so far, all starts, DiVincenzo averaged 2.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steal in 23.3 minutes per game.

In 66 regular season games (all starts) he averaged 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 27.5 minutes per game ? all career-high totals.

Milwaukee will try to complete a sweep of the Heat in game four on Saturday. Game five, if necessary, would be in Milwaukee on Tuesday.