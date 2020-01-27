Basketball: How Twitter reacted to Bryant's death

LOS ANGELES: How people on Twitter and Instagram reacted to the death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant on Sunday (Jan 26):

Bill Russell, five-time NBA Most Valuable Player, 11-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics



"Jeannine & I are absolutely shocked to hear of the loss of one of my favorite people & one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game! Our hearts & prayers to Vanessa & his girls. @kobebryant you were my biggest fan, but I was yours"

Jeannine & I are absolutely shocked to hear of the loss of one of my favorite people & one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game! Our hearts & prayers to Vanessa & his girls. @kobebryant you were my biggest fan, but I was yours #RIPMAMBA @NBA @espn @SLAMonline pic.twitter.com/Ll0BD6VWgr — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 26, 2020

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, six-time NBA champion and league's all-time scoring leader



"Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete."

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020

Three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade



"Nooooooooooo God please No!"

US President Donald Trump



"That is terrible news!"

Oscar winning actress Reese Witherspoon



"Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant. An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well."

Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant .💔An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 26, 2020

US women's footballer and World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe



"Heart going out to the Bryant family right now. RIP Kobe Bryant."

Heart going out to the Bryant family right now. ❤️. RIP @kobebryant — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) January 26, 2020

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne



"Like everyone, I'm stunned and saddened to hear the horrific news about Kobe Bryant. Thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this terribly sad time #RIPKobeBryant."

Like everyone, I’m stunned, shocked and saddened to hear the horrific news about Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter who died in a helicopter crash. Thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this extremely sad time ! #RIPKobeBryant — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 26, 2020

Tennis great Martina Navratilova



"@kobebryant Gone much too soon, how devastating to hear of his passing, he gave joy to so many for so long - deep condolences to his family, his friends, his Laker family. RIP Kobe... #lifeistooshort."

Former US tennis star Tracy Austin



"Heartbreaking news! Hard to fathom @kobebryant is gone. Just had their 4th child. 41 years old. #insane. RIP Kobe."

NFL Super Bowl winner Tom Brady



"We miss you already Kobe."

Former US Open tennis champion Sloane Stephens



"I truly can't believe this. My heart is so heavy. Rest In Peace Kobe. What an unimaginable loss. All of my prayers to your loved ones."

US footballer Jozy Altidore



"Kobe Bryant you're an angel. RIP to you legend. So kind and had time for everyone. The epitome of class and hard work. An Idol. Prayers to his family."

Jim Pallotta, the owner of Italian football giants AS Roma



"On behalf of myself, the players and staff at AS Roma, we join the rest of the sporting world in mourning the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant. Kobe was a true icon and our thoughts are now with his family and the families of all of the victims aboard that flight."

World golf number one Brooks Koepka



"Shock right now. RIP KOBE."

Spain's former world motorcycling champion Jorge Lorenzo



"I just found out 5 minutes ago and I still can't believe it ... Another example of how fragile life is, let's enjoy it while we can. (And avoid helicopters until they are safer). DEP Kobe and the other 5 victims."

Hollywood actress Tara Buck



"LA has lost one of our true superstars. Stunning to hear about the tragic and untimely death of #KobeBryant My heart goes out to his family and all the fans who will feel this loss so deeply."

LA has lost one of our true superstars. Stunning to hear about the tragic and untimely death of #KobeBryant My heart goes out to his family and all the fans who will feel this loss so deeply. 💔 — Tara Buck (@iamtarabuck) January 26, 2020

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti



"Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, amazed, and thrilled people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court - and awed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius, and ambassador for the game he loved.

"Kobe will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles, and will be remembered through the ages as one of our greatest heroes."

Kobe will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles, and will be remembered through the ages as one of our greatest heroes. — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) January 26, 2020

German football international Kevin-Prince Boateng



"Speechless and shocked!! REST IN HEAVEN MAMBA."

Inter Milan's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku on Instagram, with a photo of Bryant



"My biggest sports idol is this man right here. Your work ethic and mentality inspired me so much from as soon i understood what it took to become a pro. You were enjoying your new chapter in your life and to leave us just like that is devastating.. i love you so much! You the goat"

Pop superstar Justin Bieber on Instagram



"It can't be. You always encouraged me mamba. Gave me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day.! Love you man!"

French NBA great Tony Parker



"I'm heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids."

I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020

Former Formula One world champion Jenson Button



"Rest in peace Kobe. One of the best sportsmen/athletes that has ever lived. My heart goes out to his family and to all involved in this terrible accident"



Rest in peace Kobe. One of the best sportsmen/athletes that has ever lived. My heart goes out to his family and to all involved in this terrible accident 🙏🏽 #ripkobebryant pic.twitter.com/91Mt8qUa1c — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) January 26, 2020



