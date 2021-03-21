Basketball: Lakers injury scare as LeBron limps out of Hawks clash

LOS ANGELES: LeBron James limped out of the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday (Mar 20), potentially handing the NBA champions another massive injury headache.

The Lakers superstar checked out of Saturday's game at the Staples Center in the second quarter after appearing to roll his right ankle following a collison with Atlanta's Solomon Hill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

James collapsed to the court and writhed in pain, clutching his right ankle before returning to the game briefly.

He hit a three-pointer after heading back on court but soon afterwards left the game for good with his athletic trainer, knocking over a chair in frustration on his way to the locker room.

Any serious injury to the 36-year-old James would be a devastating blow to the Lakers, who are already without star Anthony Davis due to a long-term injury.

James and Davis were the key figures in the Lakers' championship-winning season last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Lakers are second in the Western Conference standings with 28 wins and 13 losses.