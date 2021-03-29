Basketball: Lakers land free agent center Drummond

LOS ANGELES: Free agent center Andre Drummond "intends to sign" with the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN reported on Sunday (Mar 28), citing Drummond's agent.

According to the US sports broadcaster, the Lakers have worked hard to lure Drummond with star big man Anthony Davis still recovering from an Achilles tendon injury and superstar LeBron James out indefinitely with a high right ankle sprain.

Drummond should also mesh well with the Lakers' top duo when they return, providing protection at the rim as well as an explosive offensive presence that has seen him finish with more than 100 dunks in six of his eight NBA seasons.

Drummond, 27, averaged 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in 25 starts this season with Cleveland but hasn't played a game since February 12 as the Cavs promoted Jarrett Allen.

He agreed to a buyout after the Cavaliers failed to trade him before last Thursday's deadline.