Basketball: LeBron's Lakers start to take shape as big banner exits Cleveland

LOS ANGELES: Even as the LeBron James version of the Los Angeles Lakers begins to assemble, an iconic 10-story banner of James is about to be removed from a Cleveland building.

Four-time NBA Most Valuable Player James agreed to a four-year deal worth US$154 million on Sunday with the Lakers, just hours after the NBA free agency period began.

Once James answered the question that had dominated the free agent picture for months, the Lakers began filling out the roster for next season, agreeing to one-year deals with swingman Lance Stephenson, guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and center JaVale McGee.

While the Lakers could create more room under the salary cap by parting ways with Britain's Luol Deng or free agent Julius Randle, the signings mean Los Angeles is likely to wait until 2019 when they can make another run at a top free agent.

Next year's expected free agent market would include San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard, former James teammate Kyrie Irving and Golden State guard Klay Thompson.

Meanwhile, back in Cleveland, the city James departed for a second time is moving quickly to say goodbye to James after a departure, having suffered through similar pains when he left the Cavaliers in 2010 for the Miami Heat.

This time, response has been less heated than the jersey-burning anger that erupted from his home region. James did return in 2014 and led the Cavs to the 2016 NBA title, ending a 52-year sports championship drought for Cleveland, before departing for the Lakers in the wake of four consecutive NBA Finals appearances for Cleveland.

Sherwin-Williams told the Cleveland Plain Dealer on Monday that the 10-story banner featuring James on the side of its world headquarters building will be removed this week by advertiser Nike.

It stood across from the Cavaliers home arena and became something of a tourist attraction for sports fans visiting the city. The banner went up after James returned from Miami to the Cavs in 2014.

Stephenson, 27, joins his seventh NBA club since joining the league in 2010. He averaged 9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists a game for Indiana last season, his first campaign without missing a game.

Caldwell-Pope, 25, played four seasons for Detroit before joining the Lakers last season, when he averaged 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals a game.

McGee, 30, was a reserve on the Golden State Warriors' NBA championship teams the past two seasons. The 7-footer (2.13m) has career averages of 7.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots a game.