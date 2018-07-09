Basketball: NBA Finals MVP Durant inks new deal with Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO: Two-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Kevin Durant has signed a new contract to remain with the Golden State Warriors, who seek a fourth title in five campaigns next season.

While the team did not disclose details of the new deal, the San Jose Mercury News, New York Times and ESPN reported the deal would pay Durant about US$30 million next season and a player option for the 2019-20 season at around US$31 million.

The Warriors made a deal with free agent center DeMarcus Cousins that will make them the first team in 40 years to boast an all-All-Star starting lineup alongside Durant, forward Draymond Green and guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

After winning the 2015 NBA crown but losing to Cleveland in a 2016 finals rematch, the Warriors landed Durant and have beaten the Cavaliers in the past two finals, going a combined 8-1.

Durant, 29, averaged 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.0 blocked shots as the Warriors swept Cleveland to capture the title last month in his 11th career NBA season.

The only other players with back-to-back NBA Finals MVP awards are LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Durant averaged 26.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and a career-high 1.75 blocks a game in the 2017-18 campaign.