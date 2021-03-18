Basketball: NBA Heat deal Leonard to Thunder after anti-Semitic slur

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard is reportedly to be traded to Oklahoma City after being suspended
Miami Heat centre Meyers Leonard is reportedly to be traded to Oklahoma City after being suspended for a week and fined US$50,000 for an anti-Semitic remark last week. (Photo: AFP/Kevin C Cox)

MIAMI: Meyers Leonard, the Miami big man fined and suspended by the NBA for uttering an anti-Semitic slur, is being traded by the Heat to Oklahoma City, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

Miami is sending Leonard and a 2027 second-round NBA Draft pick to the Thunder in exchange for Trevor Ariza, the New York Times and ESPN reported.

Leonard had season-ending shoulder surgery last month and Ariza, a forward, hasn't played an NBA game in more than a year after opting out of last year's COVID-19 restart.

The move follows Leonard being fined US$50,000 and suspended from all team activities for a week by the NBA last Thursday after saying the slur while playing a livestreamed videogame.

Leonard apologised for his comment, saying he did not know what the word meant.

Leonard would not be expected to have a role with the Thunder, ESPN reported, but he might be kept through next week's NBA trade deadline so his contract could be part of a potential deal.

Ditching Leonard's contract could help Miami financially in bidding to land San Antonio's LaMarcus Aldridge if the Spurs don't swing a deal with the player by the Mar 25 deadline.

